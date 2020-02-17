Royce & Associates LP Sells 134,698 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,698 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.73% of M/I Homes worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 102.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 175,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49. M/I Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

