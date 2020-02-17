Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.56% of PDF Solutions worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,369,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $544.78 million, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

