Royce & Associates LP Purchases 50,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.69% of Camping World worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Camping World by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Camping World by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camping World by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 3.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

