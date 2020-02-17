Royce & Associates LP Purchases 366,728 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 366,728 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.00% of CalAmp worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. 226,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $354.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

