Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.62% of Lawson Products worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $425.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. 51.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAWS has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

