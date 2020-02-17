Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231,199 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.61% of Adesto Technologies worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOTS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

IOTS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 206,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian purchased 7,500 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

