Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.07% of Unifi worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 764.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 127,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,878. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $448.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 141,217 shares of company stock worth $3,231,507 in the last 90 days. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFI. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

