Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 708,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,247. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

