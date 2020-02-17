Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roku from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.48.

Roku stock traded down $8.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,567,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774,646. Roku has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,422.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,613 shares of company stock worth $13,999,835 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

