Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Sugar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.68 million and a P/E ratio of -67.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.16. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.54 and a 12 month high of C$6.17.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,828.30. Insiders have bought a total of 8,303 shares of company stock worth $41,321 in the last three months.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.