Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

