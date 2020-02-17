Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,601 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

