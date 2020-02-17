Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 370.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.48. 545,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,537. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

