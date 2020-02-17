Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,508 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $15,019,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.25. The company had a trading volume of 631,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,713. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.59. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.