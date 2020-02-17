Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,152 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,364 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $3,651,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. 1,825,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.