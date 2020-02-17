Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,075 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.95. 1,633,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,027. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

