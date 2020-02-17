Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Paper by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in International Paper by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in International Paper by 61,358.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 78,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of IP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 1,775,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,050. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

