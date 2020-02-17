River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

LOW traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $125.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,581. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

