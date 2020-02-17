River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.30. 1,433,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

