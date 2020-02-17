River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.55. 1,991,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.18. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.