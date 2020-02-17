River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.55. 800,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,068. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

