River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,284 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,326,000 after buying an additional 3,838,241 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 866,060 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 200,723 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,217,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,164,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 106,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.18. 1,958,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

