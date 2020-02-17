River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $116.63. 3,286,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,087. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

