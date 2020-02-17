Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Textron were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,420. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.