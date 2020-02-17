Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 593,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 150,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

BEN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.