Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jabil were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $193,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,191,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $263,705.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock worth $8,557,413. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,095. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

