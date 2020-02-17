Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,745 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.19. 276,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

