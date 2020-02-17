Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.49. 1,059,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

