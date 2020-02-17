Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,436 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 288,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,910. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

