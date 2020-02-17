Reviewing Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Moneygram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Repay has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repay and Moneygram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 0 7 0 3.00 Moneygram International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Moneygram International has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Moneygram International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay N/A -15.32% -12.05% Moneygram International -4.65% -3.29% -0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Moneygram International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.14) -133.00 Moneygram International $1.45 billion 0.11 -$24.00 million $0.43 6.02

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moneygram International. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moneygram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moneygram International beats Repay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

