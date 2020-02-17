Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renishaw to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renishaw currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.46).

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 4,142 ($54.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,893.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,767.47.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

