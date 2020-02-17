Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

