Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.31.
Shares of RGLS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
