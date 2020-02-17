Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AeroVironment (AVAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV):

2/13/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/13/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

AVAV stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 707,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,821. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $2,278,719. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

