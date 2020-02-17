Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA: MRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA:MRK traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €122.70 ($142.67). 227,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of €114.87 and a 200 day moving average of €105.05. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

