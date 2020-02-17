Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NEXT (NXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NEXT (LON: NXT) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – NEXT is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/5/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – NEXT had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – NEXT was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 6,588 ($86.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,301 ($82.89).

1/6/2020 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/3/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/3/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/3/2020 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NXT stock traded up GBX 192 ($2.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,170 ($94.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. NEXT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,959 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,504.23.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

