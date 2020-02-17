Raymond James Reiterates “C$20.00” Price Target for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

TSE:ADN opened at C$17.15 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$15.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of $286.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.76%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.