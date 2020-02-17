Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $117.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after buying an additional 240,061 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

