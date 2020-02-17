Rational Advisors LLC Sells 7,770 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,023,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,129,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.39. 713,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

