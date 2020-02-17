Rational Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.28. 6,300,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.