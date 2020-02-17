Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 442,109 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 206,020 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 68,248 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. 1,516,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,786. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

