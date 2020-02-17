Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 54.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PPL by 13.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in PPL by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,120,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lifted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.