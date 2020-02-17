Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 910.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,397.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. 1,263,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.