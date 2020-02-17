Ralph Lauren’s (RL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Shares of RL opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.



Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

