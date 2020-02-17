Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,101,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,929 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $103,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of RDN opened at $24.15 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

