QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.01 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 35,811 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.