Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QLYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.69.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $83,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,086 shares of company stock worth $2,321,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

