Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $43,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,778,000 after buying an additional 144,541 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,734 shares of company stock worth $414,692. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.02. 1,661,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

