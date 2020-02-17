PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSB opened at $170.67 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.92.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

