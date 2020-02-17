PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PSB opened at $170.67 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.92.
In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.