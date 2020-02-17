Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

