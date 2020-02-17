Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $127.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock worth $11,056,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

